The Arizona Diamondbacks completed a comeback when they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday. After winning back-to-back games in Philadelphia to advance to the World Series, the Diamondbacks decided to add a little bit of spice to their accomplishment.

Following the game's conclusion, Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas planted a flag with the team's logo on the field at Citizens Bank Park.

This definitely was a move that had Baker Mayfield vibes to it. Back in 2017, Mayfield helped lead Oklahoma to a 31-16 upset win over Ohio State. Following the victory, Mayfield planted an Oklahoma flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium.

The NLCS series victory was fairly impressive considering the Phillies won the opening two games of the series then took a 3-2 lead following a dominant 6-1 victory in Game 5. However, the Phillies bats went completely silent over the series' final two games as they only mustered three runs over that stretch.

After seeing the Diamondbacks celebrate on their home field, perhaps the Phillies will take that personal. It's possible this could become a new rivalry in the National League after the intense series the two teams had.