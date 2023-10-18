Game 3 of the 2023 ALCS features the Texas Rangers hosting the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The Rangers have been in control of this series and own a 2-0 lead. In Game 2, the Rangers topped the Astros 5-4, notching Texas' seventh straight win this postseason. Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) will be starting for the Rangers. Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) is on the mound as the Astros' starting pitcher.

First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m. ET. The Rangers are listed at -131 on the money line (risk $132 to win $100) in the latest Astros vs. Rangers odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Rangers vs. Astros picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered the NLCS and ALCS of the 2023 MLB playoffs 93-74 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766).

Here are several MLB odds and trends for Astros vs. Rangers:

Astros vs. Rangers money line: Texas -131, Houston +110

Astros vs. Rangers run line: Texas -1.5 (+147)

Astros vs. Rangers over/under: 9 runs

TEX: Returned +524 on the money line this season in all games

HOU: Returned +1645 on the money line on the road this season

Why you should back the Astros

Left fielder Yordan Alvarez is a true power hitter with strength to all parts of the field. Alvarez has great pitch recognition and bat speed. The two-time All-Star is first on the team in batting average (.391), home runs (6 and OBP (.440) during the 2023 MLB playoffs. He has recorded at least two hits in three of his last six games. In his last outing, Alvarez went 2 of 3 with two solo homers.

Center fielder Chas McCormick is an effective defender with good awareness and range. At the plate, McCormick has quick and strong hands. The 28-year-old finished the regular season with 22 home runs and 70 RBI. During the playoffs, McCormick has a batting average of .316 with six base hits. He's recorded a hit in six straight games, going 1 of 4 in the Game 2 loss. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Rangers

Right fielder Adolis Garcia is a smooth two-way playmaker for the Rangers. Garcia owns a rocket of an arm from the outfield. The two-time All-Star hits line drives with consistency and has the bat speed to make contact with ease. In the 2023 MLB playoffs, Garcia is hitting .253 with two home runs and six RBI. On Oct. 10 versus the Baltimore Orioles, he went 2 of 4 with a three-run homer.

Shortstop Corey Seager excels as a power hitter and run producer. Seager delivers darts across the diamond as a defender with poise and accuracy. During the regular season, the 29-year-old was fifth in the league in batting average (.327) and second in OPS (1.013) with 33 home runs. On Oct. 15 against the Astros, Seager went 1 of 4 with a single. See which team to pick here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 9.5 combined runs.

