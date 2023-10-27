Teams looking to get off to fast starts at the 2023 World Series clash on Friday when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle the Texas Rangers in Game 1. The Diamondbacks (84-78), who advanced with a 4-2 win at Philadelphia in Game 7 of the NLCS on Tuesday, earned a postseason berth after finishing second in the National League West. The Rangers (90-72), who defeated Houston 11-4 in Game 7 of the ALCS on Monday, finished second in the American League West. Arizona will start Zac Gallen (2-2, 5.24 postseason ERA), while Texas counters with Nathan Eovaldi (4-0, 2.42 ERA)

The game begins at 8:03 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers have the second-best slugging percentage in MLB at .481, while the Diamondbacks are fourth at .424. Texas is a -159 favorite on the money line (risk $159 to win $100) in the latest Diamondbacks vs. Rangers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Rangers vs. Diamondbacks picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered the 2023 World Series 93-74 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Diamondbacks vs. Rangers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's World Series picks. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks:

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers money line: Arizona +135, Texas -159

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers over/under: 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers run line: Texas -1.5 (+128)

AZ: The Diamondbacks are 7-3 in their last 10 games

TEX: The Rangers are 51-34 on their home field in 2023, including the postseason

Why you should back the Rangers



Right fielder Adolis Garcia, who hit 39 homers during the regular season, continues to provide power to the Texas offense. He was a big reason Texas rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the ALCS to win it in seven over Houston. Garcia finished the series with a six-game hitting streak, including a 4-for-5 performance in Tuesday's 11-4 Game 7 win. In that contest, he homered twice, drove in five runs, stole a base and scored three times. He was 5-for-14 (.357) in the three-game ALDS series win over Baltimore, including a 2-for-4, one-homer and three-RBI effort in a Game 3 triumph.

Left fielder Evan Carter has continued his September success in the postseason. After hitting .306 with five homers, 12 RBI and 15 runs scored in just 23 regular season games, the 2020 second-round draft pick is hitting .308 in the postseason with a .449 on-base percentage. In 12 playoff games, he has six doubles, one home run and five RBI while also drawing nine walks with three stolen bases. In the ALCS Game 7 win over the Astros, he walked, doubled and drove in a pair of runs. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Second baseman Ketel Marte has been on a roll with hits in 12 consecutive games to start the postseason. He tore up Phillies pitching in the NLCS, going 12-for-31 (.387) with four doubles, one triple and three RBI. He is batting .382 in the postseason with five doubles, one triple, two homers and seven RBI. In a key 2-1 NLCS Game 3 win, he was 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI. He hit .429 with three homers and five RBI in four regular season games against Texas in 2023.

Left fielder Lourdes Gurriel has been solid for the Diamondbacks this season. In his first season with Arizona after five years with Toronto, he hit .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 homers and 82 RBI. He has continued that success in the playoffs and has hits in five consecutive games. In a Game 3 win over Philadelphia in the NLCS, he was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. He was 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's Game 7. See which team to back here.

