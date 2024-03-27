Major League Baseball's regular season has arrived, and with it, inevitably so will questions about how fans can watch their favorite teams in action. CBS Sports is here to help, providing all the information you need so that you can tune into the season-opening contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins.

The Pirates are coming off of a 76-86 season that represented a 14-game improvement over their mark in 2022. The Marlins, meanwhile, won 84 games en route to an unexpected postseason appearance. Miami then met a quick demise, losing the best-of-three Wild Card Series to the Philadelphia Phillies in two games.

With that background of the way, let's get to the pertinent information.

Pirates vs. Marlins

Date: Thursday, March 28 | Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: loanDepot park (Miami, FL)

Live stream: Fubo (try for free), MLB.TV | TV: Bally Sports Florida, SportsNet-PIT

Probable pitchers: RHP Mitch Keller (PIT) vs. LHP Jesús Luzardo (MIA)

Odds: PIT +115; MIA -135; over/under: 7.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Pirates: The Pirates have finished fourth or fifth in the National League Central in each of the last seven seasons. Last year did represent their best showing since 2016, though they still haven't recorded a winning record since 2015. The Pirates' most notable offseason additions include slugger Rowdy Tellez, outfielder Michael A. Taylor, lefties Martín Pérez and Marco Gonzales, and reliever Aroldis Chapman.

Marlins: The Marlins have made four trips to the postseason in franchise history, but none in consecutive seasons and none as division champs. What's more is that only one of the Marlins' previous three postseason berths have been followed by a winning season -- with that coming in 2004. Miami did not have a particularly active offseason. The most notable newcomers to the roster are shortstop Tim Anderson and catcher Christian Bethancourt.