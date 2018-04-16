A Royals reliever had to grab the wheel after ice smashed the windshield of the team bus

The Kansas City Royals are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays this week, though Monday's game had to be postponed after a piece of falling ice damaged the Rogers Centre roof. Fortunately no one was hurt. The two teams will be play a doubleheader Tuesday.

The Royals had a much closer -- and much more dangerous -- ice encounter when the team arrived in Toronto on Sunday. While busing from the airport to the hotel, a piece of ice flew off the team's first bus and smashed the windshield of the second. Reliever Blaine Boyer had to grab the wheel after the driver was hurt.

If things weren’t going bad enough, a huge chunk of ice flew off one of the Royals’ team buses and slammed into the windshield of the other last night. The shards hit the bus driver and reliever Blaine Boyer had to grab the wheel. The driver was OK. pic.twitter.com/b1kdSxqDQG — Rustin Dodd (@rustindodd) April 16, 2018

Blaine Boyer downplayed his role in helping the driver get the bus to the side of the road. He credited Fred, the bus driver, for staying alert: "He was a stud … That guy Fred was a trouper. He had shards in his face, and he was locked in on trying to get the bus slowed down." — Rustin Dodd (@rustindodd) April 16, 2018

The good news is it sounds as though everyone, including Fred the bus driver, escaped without any serious injury. That must've been scary. A chunk of ice crashing through the dome when the ballpark was empty seems like no big deal in comparison.