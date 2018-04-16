A Royals reliever had to grab the wheel after ice smashed the windshield of the team bus
Fortunately the bus driver is doing okay
The Kansas City Royals are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays this week, though Monday's game had to be postponed after a piece of falling ice damaged the Rogers Centre roof. Fortunately no one was hurt. The two teams will be play a doubleheader Tuesday.
The Royals had a much closer -- and much more dangerous -- ice encounter when the team arrived in Toronto on Sunday. While busing from the airport to the hotel, a piece of ice flew off the team's first bus and smashed the windshield of the second. Reliever Blaine Boyer had to grab the wheel after the driver was hurt.
The good news is it sounds as though everyone, including Fred the bus driver, escaped without any serious injury. That must've been scary. A chunk of ice crashing through the dome when the ballpark was empty seems like no big deal in comparison.
