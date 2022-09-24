New York Yankees slugger and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge will try again to hit his 61st home run of the season Saturday afternoon against the rival Boston Red Sox. Judge became only the sixth player in history to reach 60 home runs Tuesday, and his next homer will tie Roger Maris' American League single-season record. Maris hit 61 homers with the 1961 Yankees.

Judge very nearly hit his 61st home run Thursday night, though his long fly ball was caught at the warning track in dead center field. He is 3 for 10 with two doubles, four walks, and four strikeouts in three games since hitting his 60th homer.

Will Judge catch (and even pass?) Maris on Saturday? Here's how you can tune in to find out:

Yankees vs. Red Sox streaming info

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, Sept. 24

Location: Yankee Stadium, New York

TV channel: YES Network, NESN, MLB Network

Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

MLB home run leaderboards

Judge enters Friday's game tied for eighth on the single-season MLB home run list and tied for second on the American League single-season home run list. Take a look:

Most single-season home runs, MLB

1. Barry Bonds, 73, 2001

2. Mark McGwire, 70, 1998

3. Sammy Sosa, 66, 1998

4. Mark McGwire, 65, 1999

5. Sammy Sosa, 64, 2001

6. Sammy Sosa, 63, 1999

7. Roger Maris, 61, 1961

T8. Aaron Judge, 60, 2022

T8. Babe Ruth, 60, 1927

Most single-season home runs, American League

1. Roger Maris, 61, 1961

T2. Aaron Judge, 60, 2022

T2. Babe Ruth, 60, 1927

T4. Hank Greenberg, 58, 1938

T4. Jimmie Foxx, 58, 1932

6. Alex Rodriguez, 57, 2002

Scouting report

The Red Sox will start right-hander Nick Pivetta on Saturday. He owns a 4.35 ERA in 165 2/3 innings this season and has allowed one homer every seven innings or so. Pivetta has struggled greatly against the Yankees season, allowing 20 runs and eight home runs in four starts and 18 2/3 innings. That includes four homers in 10 innings at Yankee Stadium.

Judge has had tremendous success against Pivetta in his career, going 5 for 11 (.455) with two home runs, four walks, and one strikeout. He has taken Pivetta deep in each of his last two starts against the Yankees (July 16 and Sept. 13). Judge will face a familiar pitcher against whom he's had a lot of success as he looks to match Maris on Saturday.