The New York Yankees have activated outfielder Aaron Judge from the injured list ahead of Friday's game versus the Baltimore Orioles. In a corresponding move, the Yankees optioned infielder Oswaldo Peraza back to Triple-A. Judge will be making his return to the Yankees lineup without first going on a rehab assignment. Instead, he'd spent time at the Yankees spring training complex in Tampa, Fla., where he partook in simulated games against low-level competition.

Judge, 31, has been sidelined by a torn ligament in his toe since June 3. He suffered the injury after colliding with a Dodger Stadium outfield fence. Judge has since acknowledged that he'll have to play through pain the rest of the season, and that he may require surgery this offseason in order for his toe to fully recover.

The reigning American League Most Valuable Player Award recipient has appeared in 49 games for the Yankees this season. He's hit 291/.404/.674 (193 OPS+) with 19 home runs and 40 RBI. For those wondering, he'd homered every 11.2 plate appearances, or the same rate as last season, when he set a new Yankee and AL single-season home-run record with 62.

The Yankees, 54-48 on the season, enter Friday eight games back in the AL East and 2 1/2 behind the third and final wild-card spot. The Yankees are about to embark on a rough 10-game stretch that will see them play the Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, and Houston Astros. Each of those teams would qualify for the postseason if the tournament were to begin today.

It's worth noting that the Yankees made a different transaction involving a rehabbing outfielder earlier on Friday when they designated Willie Calhoun for assignment. Calhoun, who is out of minor-league options, is now a candidate to be traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline.