PHOENIX - Rangers All-Star right fielder Adolis García exited Game 3 of the World Series against the Diamondbacks on Monday due to left side tightness. He grabbed his side after a swing in the top of the eighth inning and Travis Jankowski took over for him in right field for the bottom of the inning.

García missing any amount of time is a tough blow for the Rangers. He's been their cleanup hitter -- shifted to third for Game 3 -- and has already set the record for most RBI in a single postseason.

He has eight homers, including a walk-off in Game 1 of the World Series, and 22 RBI in 15 playoff games this year. He's hitting .323 with a .726 slugging percentage.

As for García's status moving forward, we likely won't find out until he wakes up and is examined Tuesday prior to Game 4. If he's injured enough to be replaced on the roster, the Rangers can activate someone who wasn't previously on the roster, but they'd be unable to re-activate García, meaning his season would be over.