The Seattle Mariners will host the 2023 All-Star Game and related festivities at T-Mobile Park, and on Wednesday we got a tease involving the Futures Game. Major League Baseball has announced that two franchise prominent former members of the franchise will manager the Futures Game.

Harold Reynolds, a current MLB Network analyst who spent parts of 10 seasons as the Mariners' second baseman, will manage the AL Futures Game squad. Across the way, Raul Ibañez, a highly placed executive with MLB who had three stints as a power hitter in the Seattle lineup, will manage the NL team.

As well, each team's coaching staff will be peppered with franchise legends. Here's a look, via MLB.com:

Team Reynolds (AL) staff: Jay Buhner, Alvin Davis, Jamie Moyer, Dave Valle

Team Ibañez (NL) staff: Adrián Beltré, Mike Cameron, Félix Hernández, Dan Otero, Joel Piñeiro, Jeremy Reed, Dan Wilson, Randy Winn

This year's seven-inning Futures Game is scheduled for Saturday, July 8. The annual exhibition features some of the best prospects in all of baseball and, as the name suggests, a glimpse of the future of baseball at the highest level. For the early years of the event, the two teams were divided up based on whether the player was born in the U.S. or internationally. Four years ago, however, the format was revised so that teams are organized based on league affiliation of the parent organization.

Rosters for each Futures League Team will be announced in the coming weeks. Past MVPs of the Futures Game include Nick Castellanos, Joey Gallo, Kyle Schwarber, and Yoan Moncada.