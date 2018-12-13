Andrew McCutchen, Phillies agree to three-year, $50 million deal
The former MVP is heading to Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Phillies have signed free-agent outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a three-year contract with an option for a fourth year, the team announced Wednesday. Matt Gelb of The Athletic first reported the news Tuesday afternoon.
McCutchen's deal is reportedly worth $50 million. He was No. 9 in our top 50 free agent rankings.
The 32-year-old won the National League MVP award with the Pittsburgh Pirates back in 2013 and picked up a Gold Glove in the outfield in 2012. McCutchen, a five-time All-Star spent most of last season with the San Francisco Giants. He was traded to the New York Yankees at the end of August and hit .253 with a .892 OPS in 25 games. For the season, he hit .255 with 20 home runs and a .792 OPS.
Phillies general manager Matt Klentak has acknowledged a desire to upgrade the outfield and McCutchen will add to an outfield that includes Roman Quinn, Odubel Herrera, Nick Williams and Aaron Altherr. The Phillies, of course, are looking for another upgrade this winter and will continue to pursue Bryce Harper.
