Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe, sidelined since April following shoulder surgery, is expected to begin a rehab assignment next week, according to MLB.com. Rehab assignments for position players can last up to 20 days, and the report indicates that O'Hoppe might require the full window. That would put him in line to return to the majors around the start of September.

That O'Hoppe may play again this season at all is an encouraging development for the Angels. When he suffered a torn labrum in April, the expectation was that he would not be able to make it back prior to the 2024 season.

O'Hoppe, 23, had hit .283/.339/.547 (136 OPS+) with four home runs and 13 RBI in 16 games prior to the injury. His contributions had been worth an estimated 0.5 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's calculations. The Angels originally acquired O'Hoppe last July in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies that also involved outfielder Brandon Marsh.

O'Hoppe's recovery progress isn't the only good news the Angels have received in recent days. Star outfielder Mike Trout took "dry" swings prior to Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves, a positive sign as he continues to work his way back from surgery on a fractured left hamate bone. The Angels have not yet issued an updated timeline on when Trout could return to the lineup.

Coming into Wednesday, the Angels had a 56-52 record on the year, putting them three games back in the American League wild-card race. General manager Perry Minasian, perhaps empowered by O'Hoppe and Trout's improving statuses, had an eventful trade deadline, adding Lucas Giolito, C.J. Cron, Randal Grichuk, Reynaldo López, and Dominic Leone after ruling out parting with Shohei Ohtani.

The Angels have not made the postseason since 2014.