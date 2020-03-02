Angels' Mike Trout absolutely destroys golf ball at charity event
Watching the Angels superstar hit golf balls is just as entering as watching him hit baseballs
It's no secret that Mike Trout can absolutely pulverize a baseball. Apparently that means that the Los Angeles Angels outfielder can hit any type of ball a long way. Over the weekend, his Angles teammate Albert Pujols held a charity event for the Pujols Family Foundation at a Topgolf in Arizona. During the event, Trout hit a golf ball so far that is left the facility's drive range.
Take a look:
Trout couldn't contain himself as he laughed with some of baseball's top sluggers and his teammates during the event. It's unclear if Trout's shot even registered on screens at Topgolf, which normally tells players how far they hit their ball.
Trout's moonshot was insanely impressive, but he wasn't the one that smacked a golf ball into oblivion. Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Cody Bellinger also put his MVP swing to the test as he launched a massive drive during the event.
It's unclear whether Trout or Bellinger's ball went further, but both were absolutely crushed. It's not exactly a surprise to people who have seen these guys launch home runs on the diamond, but it's impressive that they can send a golf ball that far.
Considering that Trout and Bellinger earned MVP awards in 2019 in their respective leagues, the power has been something that fans have come to expect and it clearly doesn't matter what sport they're playing.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB: Bautista trying to be 2-way player
Plus notes on the Astros, Logan Morrison, and Henderson Alvarez
-
Ken Giles would return 2017 WS ring
Giles saved 46 games for the Astros from 2017-18
-
2020 MLB win totals: Rangers under 78.5
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 MLB schedule 10,000 times.
-
Judge dealing with chest discomfort
Are the Yankees going to be dealing with injury issues all year again?
-
Tanaka, Eflin say ball similar to 2017
Are we destined for a decline in home runs during the 2020 season?
-
McCutchen not ready for Opening Day
McCutchen is still working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last season
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday