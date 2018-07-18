Angels' Mike Trout homers, continues to crush it in the MLB All-Star Game

Trout entered the game a career .462 hitter in the Midsummer Classic

WASHINGTON -- Angels center fielder Mike Trout is generally considered the best baseball player in the world. He hasn't yet gotten to show as much on a national stage due to the Angels being 0-3 in playoff games in his career, but man, does he ever show off in the All-Star Games. 

Trout homered to give the AL a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning on Tuesday. 

Here's an interesting nugget: 

More interesting is just how much Trout absolutely owns the NL in the All-Star Game. 

In the first inning, Max Scherzer made studs Mookie Betts and Jose Altuve look foolish with strikeouts, but Trout fought off a few pitches and drew the walk. Then came the home run. 

Now through 17 career All-Star Game appearances, Trout is hitting .467/.566/1.133 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, four RBI and a stolen base. He's already won two All-Star Game MVPs. 

Mike Trout, people. He's The Man. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES