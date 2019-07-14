Angels star Mike Trout leaves game with calf injury, listed as day-to-day

The best player in baseball left Sunday's game early. And while people on social media were making jokes that Mike Trout was traded, it turns out it was an injury, fortunately not a serious-sounding one. The Angels have announced that Trout left the game due to right calf tightness and is listed as "day-to-day."

That's good news for everyone -- other than future opposing pitchers -- as it's a pleasure to watch Trout play and the Angels are on the periphery of contention. Heading into Sunday's action, the Angels were five games out of the second wild card in the AL and that's technically workable. They had gone 5-3 in July heading into Sunday's action, too.

Trout, 27, is out of his mind lately and carried a .305/.455/.666 slash with 20 doubles, 30 homers, 75 RBI, 74 runs and eight steals into Sunday's contest with Seattle. In his last seven games, Trout was even more ridiculous than usual, going 12 for 28 with eight homers and a 1.357 slugging percentage in that span. He's also walked more than he's struck out and leads the majors (again) in WAR (6.5 on Fangraphs; 6.2 on baseball-reference, where he's second to Cody Bellinger).

Trout homered in the first inning of Friday's game when the Angels no-hit the Mariners while every player wore Tyler Skaggs' No. 45.