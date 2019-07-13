Mike Trout hits home run while wearing his late teammate Tyler Skaggs' jersey

The Angels paid tribute to Tyler Skaggs before their first home game since his death. Outfielder Mike Trout added a tribute of his own, with a two-run home run on the first pitch he saw in Friday's game. Trout's homer was made all the more special because he hit it while wearing Skaggs No. 45 jersey. The blast was also projected at 454 feet, per Statcast.

As part of what would be an emotional night, all of the Angels players and staff wearing uniforms, sported No. 45 jerseys in honor of Skaggs. The team also paid tribute to their late teammate in a pre-game ceremony, which included a video montage and a 45-second moment of silence, as well as Skaggs' mother Debbie throwing out the ceremonial first pitch to Andrew Heaney. Debbie etched a '45' into the dirt before throwing a strike from the mound.

Both Trout and Heaney held back tears when remembering Skaggs in a raw press conference, just days after his sudden death. On Friday, the Angels also honored Skaggs with special tributes around the ballpark.

Here’s part of the tribute video the #Angels made for Tyler Skaggs: pic.twitter.com/S8SRD0nOCF — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) July 13, 2019

Tonight we honor Tyler Skaggs but he will be with us the rest of the season. #WereNasty pic.twitter.com/Pxa2iqWbPP — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) July 12, 2019

The #Angels have tributes to Tyler Skaggs all around the stadium. pic.twitter.com/CZFvQmT2Eg — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) July 12, 2019

In the first inning of the Angels game against the Mariners (GameTracker), Trout tacked on a two-run double to go along with his two-run homer. By the end of the inning, Trout already had four RBI and six total bases. Then in the second inning, Trout was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, bringing his RBI total to five.

Trout and Tommy La Stella represented the Angels at this year's All-Star Game, and both of them wore Skaggs' No. 45 on the back of their jerseys during the Midsummer Classic. The Angels will honor Skaggs with a No. 45 jersey patch for the remainder of season.