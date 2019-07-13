Mike Trout hits home run while wearing his late teammate Tyler Skaggs' jersey
Friday was the Angels first game back in Anaheim since the sudden death of Skaggs
The Angels paid tribute to Tyler Skaggs before their first home game since his death. Outfielder Mike Trout added a tribute of his own, with a two-run home run on the first pitch he saw in Friday's game. Trout's homer was made all the more special because he hit it while wearing Skaggs No. 45 jersey. The blast was also projected at 454 feet, per Statcast.
As part of what would be an emotional night, all of the Angels players and staff wearing uniforms, sported No. 45 jerseys in honor of Skaggs. The team also paid tribute to their late teammate in a pre-game ceremony, which included a video montage and a 45-second moment of silence, as well as Skaggs' mother Debbie throwing out the ceremonial first pitch to Andrew Heaney. Debbie etched a '45' into the dirt before throwing a strike from the mound.
Both Trout and Heaney held back tears when remembering Skaggs in a raw press conference, just days after his sudden death. On Friday, the Angels also honored Skaggs with special tributes around the ballpark.
In the first inning of the Angels game against the Mariners (GameTracker), Trout tacked on a two-run double to go along with his two-run homer. By the end of the inning, Trout already had four RBI and six total bases. Then in the second inning, Trout was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, bringing his RBI total to five.
Trout and Tommy La Stella represented the Angels at this year's All-Star Game, and both of them wore Skaggs' No. 45 on the back of their jerseys during the Midsummer Classic. The Angels will honor Skaggs with a No. 45 jersey patch for the remainder of season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Friday: Cubs win Darvish-Archer duel
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Mets GM says NL East 'came and got us'
Van Wagenen dared the other NL East teams to 'come and get us' earlier this year
-
Cashman confirms Yankees looking for SP
T-minus 19 days until baseball's trade deadline
-
Gooden charged with cocaine possession
Gooden has had on-and-off legal troubles since his playing days
-
Cubs vs. Pirates odds, top July 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Cubs vs. Pirates game 10,000 times
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for July 12
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today