Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, found dead in hotel room; Texas police say no foul play is suspected

The Los Angeles Angels announced left-handed pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27. Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas, according to police. No further details about the cause of death are available at this time.

Here is the Angels statement:

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

In response, the Angels and Rangers did not play their scheduled contest on Monday evening. Their game will be made up in August. The rest of the three games in the series are expected to be played this week.

Angels GM Billy Eppler addressed reporters Monday night, saying Skaggs "touched a lot of people's lives."

#Angels GM Billy Eppler: "It's just a tragic day for everybody. This young man touched a lot of peoples lives. I think you're going to start to see the impact he’s had on people in the coming days." — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) July 2, 2019

#Angels GM Billy Eppler fought back tears as he said of TSkaggs: "He had a long life ahead of him, and now that’s gone. Everybody grieves in their own way, and everybody has to find peace through this eventually, but it’s just a tragic day for everybody, especially his family." — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) July 2, 2019

Commissioner Rob Manfred released this statement:

"I am deeply saddened by today's tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler's wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels' teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels' organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler's teammates and other members of the baseball family."

The Southlake Police Department issued this release, stating no foul play is suspected. Suicide is also "not suspected," a police spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times:

Southlake Police Department Press Release 7/1/19 pic.twitter.com/vgZTUBIc40 — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) July 1, 2019

A number of Skaggs' teammates and peers from around the league have offered tribute to him through social media. We've compiled some of them here.

Skaggs, who would've turned 28 on July 13, had pitched in the majors in parts of seven seasons. Most recently, he started against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon. Originally the No. 40 pick in the 2009 draft, Skaggs was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of a package for Dan Haren. The Angels later reacquired Skaggs as part of a three-team deal that also included Mark Trumbo and Adam Eaton.