Mike Trout holds back tears remembering Angels teammate Tyler Skaggs: 'It's bigger than the game'

After Tuesday's Angels game against the Rangers (LAA 9, TEX 4), the first game since Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday, outfielder Mike Trout spoke about his teammate in an emotional postgame press conference.

"We lost a teammate, we lost a friend, a brother," Trout told reporters with teammates standing behind him. "We just gotta get through it. Skaggs was an unbelievable person. It was tough playing out there today, like [manager] Brad [Ausmus] said earlier, Skaggs wouldn't have wanted us to take another day off. All these guys in here, I see these guys as more than my family. To lose somebody like him, it's tough. My first at-bat, I get up there, all I do is think about him.... It's bigger than the game. The friendship and love I had for him and his family, it's more than that."

“My first at-bat, I get up there and … all i do is think about him.”@MikeTrout remembers his teammate, friend and brother, Tyler Skaggs. ❤ pic.twitter.com/Cibmot8Qpb — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2019

Fellow pitcher Andrew Heaney also spoke during the press conference. Heaney and Cam Bedrosian carried Skaggs' jersey out with them for the pregame moment of silence on Tuesday,

"It was just kind of something unplanned," Heaney told reporters when asked about the moment. "His jersey was hanging in his locker and we wanted to take him out there with us one more time. He meant so much to all of us, he was definitely my best friend."

Angels teammates Kole Calhoun, Justin Upton and Justin Bour also spoke Skaggs. You can see in full video of the press conference below.

Forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ic7FPPaQR2 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 3, 2019

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his hotel room in Texas. No cause of death has been determined as of Wednesday afternoon, though suicide and foul play are not suspected. Monday's scheduled game between the Angels and Rangers in Texas was postponed.

During Tuesday's game, the Rangers and Angels honored Skaggs with moment of silence and had his jersey number, No. 45, painted onto mound. The Angels will also honor Skaggs with a No. 45 jersey patch for remainder of season.

The MLB community continues to mourn the loss of Skaggs. Nationals' left-hander Patrick Corbin, who included Skaggs in his wedding party this past offseason and played with him in the Arizona Diamondbacks system, wore Skaggs' number 45 instead of his customary 46 as a tribute during his start on Tuesday.