Rangers, Angels honor Tyler Skaggs with moment of silence, No. 45 painted onto mound
The Angels played their first game since Skaggs was found dead on Monday afternoon
On Monday, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room ahead of the team's scheduled game against the Texas Rangers. Both sides, understandably, opted to cancel the tilt (though the game will be made up in August). Unfortunately, the Angels had to resume their season on Tuesday, and were back in action against the Rangers with what were certain to be heavy hearts. The host Rangers, for their part, did well to honor Skaggs' life.
The most noticeable tribute to Skaggs was in the form of a No. 45 painted onto the back of the mound. Take a look:
Additionally, the Rangers held a moment of silence for Skaggs before the game:
And abstained from walk-up music game so as to offer each player an individualized moment:
On the Angels' side of the ledger, it was announced they would be wearing No. 45 patches in honor of Skaggs for the remainder of the season. Elsewhere, Washington Nationals starter Patrick Corbin switched from No. 46 to No. 45 in advance of his start.
Baseball is likely to continue to honor Skaggs over the coming days and weeks. The Angels won't play their first home game since Skaggs' death until after the All-Star Break.
