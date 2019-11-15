Angels star Mike Trout wins third AL MVP Award, beats Astros' Alex Bregman for 2019 honor

The Baseball Writers Association of America announced the league's Most Valuable Player Award winners on Thursday evening. In the American League, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout beat fellow finalists Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien. Trout received 17 of the 30 first-place votes with the other 13 going top Bregman.

Trout, 28, is now a three-time MVP Award winner. During the regular season, he hit .291/.438/.645 (185 OPS+) with 45 home runs and 11 stolen bases. Trout has now finished fifth or better in MVP voting in all eight of his full seasons, including second or better in seven of those efforts. Trout previously won the MVP Award in 2014 and 2016. He accumulated 8.3 Wins Above Replacement in 2019, according to Baseball-Reference.

Bregman, 25, played in 22 more games than Trout. He hit .296/.423/.592 (162 OPS+) with 41 home runs and five stolen bases. Bregman finished the regular season with 8.4 Wins Above Replacement -- or a hair more than Trout, for whatever that's worth.

Trout's MVP is the fifth in Angels history. In addition to his three, the Angels also saw Don Baylor (1979) and Vladimir Guerrero (2004) receive the honor.

Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger won 2019 MVP honors in the National League, denying Christian Yelich's repeat bid.

Trout and Bregman combined to receive all 30 first-place votes, as well as all 30 second-place votes. Semien received 22 of the 30 third-place votes. DJ LeMahieu, Xander Bogaerts, and Justin Verlander also received votes for third place. In a funny twist, Gerrit Cole finished higher than Verlander -- the reverse was true in 2019 Cy Young Award voting. You can click here to see each individual ballot. Below you can see the top five finishers overall, as well as their share breakdown.