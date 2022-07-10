The Baltimore Orioles (42-44) look to sweep the series against the Los Angeles Angels (38-48) in an early Sunday afternoon battle. On Saturday, the Orioles narrowly defeated the Angels 1-0. Austin Voth (0-1, 7.20 ERA) is on the hill for Baltimore, while Jose Suarez (1-2, 4.30 ERA) gets the nod for Los Angeles.

Angels vs. Orioles money line: Los Angeles -110, Baltimore -110

Angels vs. Orioles run-line: Baltimore +1.5 (-170)

Angels vs. Orioles over-under: 8.5 runs

LAA: The Angels are 5-2 in their last seven during Game 4 of a series

BAL: The Orioles are 7-0 in their last seven overall

Why you should back the Orioles



Designated hitter Trey Mancini is a patient and a disciplined hitter who has the bat speed to consistently make contact. Mancini owns good home run power and can hit the ball into most gaps. The 30-year-old is batting .281 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs. Mancini heads into Sunday's contest on an eight-game hitting streak.

Left fielder Austin Hays has the skills at the plate to hit for both power and average. Hays is able to create plenty of bat speed which leads to him making terrific contact with the ball. The 27-year-old also displayed a solid throwing arm from the outfield. He is batting .261 along with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs.

Why you should back the Angels

Center fielder Mike Trout has been an all-around impact player. Trout has showcased a big-time swing with outstanding pop. The 10-time All-Star has the speed to cover a lot of ground with superb instincts. Trout is fourth in the MLB in home runs (24), sixth in OPS (.974) with 51 RBIs. On July 8, he went 3-for-5 as he belted a three-run homer.

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is one of the most versatile players in the league. Ohtani can dominate on the mound but owns a sensational bat. The two-time All-Star is a pure hitter with gap and run-producing power. He currently has 19 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 15 doubles thus far. On July 8, he was 3-for-5 with a solo home run.

