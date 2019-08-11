Another MLB home run record is in danger of falling after big nights from rookies Yordan Alvarez and Aristides Aquino

On Saturday, Major League Baseball saw two rookies notch three-homer games. Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino hopped the fence three times against the Chicago Cubs, and Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez did the same against the Baltimore Orioles.

Here's the film for each:

First career 3-HR game for Yordan.



Something tells us it might not be his last. #MustC pic.twitter.com/GMg1I2O3X6 — MLB (@MLB) August 11, 2019

This season has been defined by home runs, and by new home-run records. As such, it shouldn't surprise anyone that we may soon have a new record for three-homer games. Aquino and Alvarez represented the 17th and 18th three-homer games of the year. Only two seasons have seen more, according to Baseball-Reference's Play Index: 2016 (19) and 2001 (22).

Keep in mind, it's Aug. 12 -- there's more than a month-and-a-half to go before this season concludes.

If it feels like the three-homer game has become very popular all of the sudden, that's because it has. Including March games, there were 10 three-homer games entering July. Over the past three weeks -- dating back to July 23 -- there have been seven. You can blame it on the juiced ball, the warmer temperatures, and/or whatever other combination of factors you want. Clearly, MLB and Rawlings haven't made the necessary tweaks to keep the ball in the park more frequently.

Oddly, there hasn't been a four-homer game this season. That is, of course, the record for most in a game by one player. Scooter Gennett and J.D. Martinez each pulled off that feat in 2017. Given the state of things, it seems like only a matter of time before someone does it in 2019.