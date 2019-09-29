Astros' Justin Verlander joins 3,000-strikeout club

Astros right-hander Justin Verlander has become the 18th pitcher in MLB history with 3,000 career strikeouts. Verlander went into Saturday's game against the Angels (GameTracker) with 2,994 career strikeouts. He had a 1-2-3 second inning, fanning Kevan Smith, Jared Walsh and Taylor Ward. In the third, Verlander struck out Kaleb Cowart and Brian Goodwin.

His strikeout to reach the milestone was against Kole Calhoun, but it was far from a typical punch-out. Calhoun reached first base on the swinging third strike due to a wild pitch that got away from Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos.

Verlander, 36, also made history earlier this season with his third career no-hitter. Yankees left CC Sabathia also reached the 3,000 strikeout mark back in May.