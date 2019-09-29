Astros' Justin Verlander joins 3,000-strikeout club
Verlander is the 18th pitcher in MLB history to strike out 3,000 batters
Astros right-hander Justin Verlander has become the 18th pitcher in MLB history with 3,000 career strikeouts. Verlander went into Saturday's game against the Angels (GameTracker) with 2,994 career strikeouts. He had a 1-2-3 second inning, fanning Kevan Smith, Jared Walsh and Taylor Ward. In the third, Verlander struck out Kaleb Cowart and Brian Goodwin.
His strikeout to reach the milestone was against Kole Calhoun, but it was far from a typical punch-out. Calhoun reached first base on the swinging third strike due to a wild pitch that got away from Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos.
Verlander, 36, also made history earlier this season with his third career no-hitter. Yankees left CC Sabathia also reached the 3,000 strikeout mark back in May.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Alonso breaks rookie home run record
Alonso hit his 53rd homer of the season in the penultimate game of the 2019 season
-
MLB Saturday: Soler takes AL homer lead
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Judge hopes Alonso sets rookie HR record
Alonso still has two games to break Judge's record
-
Rays will start Morton in Wild Card Game
Manaea returned from major shoulder surgery earlier this month
-
Nats' Scherzer to start Wild Card Game
That could mean Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin in relief
-
Top MLB DFS picks, lineups for Saturday
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice