Astros' Reddick not fond of Dodgers fans, offers World Series bulletin board material
Reddick spent half the 2016 season in L.A. and did not enjoy it
The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers will begin the 2017 World Series on Tuesday night. It figures to be a well-played series, given how these teams finished with two of baseball's three-best records during the regular season.
Obviously there's a lot on the line -- a world title, bragging rights, endorsement deals, and whatnot -- for every player involved in the World Series. But you'll forgive Astros outfielder Josh Reddick for feeling like there's a little something extra for him riding on this series.
Reddick, if you'll recall, played for the Dodgers last season. Turns out, he remembers how the fans treated him -- and boy, oh boy, his distaste remains ever present:
It's worth noting Reddick didn't play particularly well with the Dodgers. He hit .258/.307/.335 with two home runs in 47 games. In the postseason, he batted an empty .308, drawing one walk and recording zero extra-base hits in 28 plate appearances.
Nonetheless, Reddick remembers your grumblings, Dodgers fans. And he'd like nothing more but than to rob you of your first World Series parade since 1988. We'll see if he gets his wish. In the meantime, he's sure to hear it from the Dodger faithful.
