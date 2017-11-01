Astros vs. Dodgers World Series Game 7 Odds: Picks from MLB guru who nailed Game 6
SportsLine’s predictive data engineer Mike McClure and his wOBA model crushed the books last season
The 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers ends with Game 7 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night. The Dodgers rallied for a thrilling 3-1 victory in Game 6, forcing a winner-take-all finale.
The Dodgers are -155 money line favorites, meaning you'd have to wager $155 to win $100. That's up from an open of -130.
The Over-Under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored in the game, stands at 7.5, unchanged from where it opened.
McClure made his name picking and forecasting MLB games. Last season, he launched the wOBA Projection Model for MLB picks and it returned a whopping $4,405 to $100 bettors. That's almost unheard of.
He nailed Game 6, calling both the Dodgers Money Line (-120) and run line (-1.5). Anyone who followed his advice won big.
Los Angeles starter Yu Darvish, who is extremely familiar with the Astros after playing in their division as a member of the Texas Rangers, got lit up in Game 3 and lasted less than two innings. Because he threw fewer than 50 pitches, however, Darvish should be good for at least a few innings in Game 7.
The four-time All-Star was 12th in strikeouts during the regular season with 209 and his 1.16 WHIP was the 13th best mark in Major League Baseball.
But that doesn't mean the Dodgers win, especially given the Astros' explosive offense.
McClure expects a better night at the plate for Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, who were a combined 0-8 in Game 6, leaving four runners on base.
Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will take the mound looking to bring the first World Series title back to Houston. McCullers started Game 3, but walked four batters and gave up three runs in 5⅓ innings before getting credit for the win.
