The Philadelphia Phillies will look to stay alive on Saturday when they take on the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series. With a win, the Astros (106-56) will secure their second-ever World Series Championship, and first since beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 in 2017. This is Houston's second consecutive Fall Classic appearance and fourth in six seasons. The Phillies (87-75) need two wins to win their first World Series since defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in 2008. This is Philadelphia's third World Series appearance in 15 years.

The game from Minute Maid Park in Houston is slated to begin at 8:03 p.m. ET. Pitching has been solid in the 2022 MLB playoffs for both sides. The Astros have the second-best team batting average in the playoffs at .232, while the Phillies are seventh at .217. Houston is a -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Astros vs. Phillies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 7. Before locking in any Phillies vs. Astros picks, be sure to see the 2022 World Series predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it entered the 2022 World Series on a 20-13 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks, returning more than $400. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Astros vs. Phillies and just revealed its coveted World Series 2022 picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and World Series betting lines for Phillies vs. Astros:

Phillies vs. Astros money line: Philadelphia +130, Houston -155

Phillies vs. Astros over-under: 7 runs

Phillies vs. Astros run line: Houston -1.5 (+150)

PHI: The Phillies are 7-0 in their last seven games following an off day

HOU: The Astros are 5-0 in their last five Saturday games

Phillies vs. Astros picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Astros



Houston will start Framber Valdez (2-0, 1.42 ERA in playoffs), and he'll be backed by one of the best lineups in the league. First baseman Yuli Gurriel, who had to leave Game 5 after injuring his right knee, is expected to be back on Saturday. He was 1-for-3 with a double on Thursday, and was 2-for-4 with an RBI and one stolen base on Wednesday. Gurriel has six hits in the series and is batting .316 against the Phillies. He has hits in 10 of 12 playoff games in 2022. He hit .242 during the regular season with eight homers, 53 RBI and 53 runs scored.

After struggling for much of the postseason, second baseman Jose Altuve has been red hot this series, going 2-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs scored in Game 5. He has seven hits in the series and is batting .318 with two doubles. In 16 career regular-season games against the Phillies, Altuve is hitting .318 with seven doubles and five RBI. He hit .300 during the regular season, including 28 homers, 57 RBI and 103 runs scored.

Why you should back the Phillies

Philadelphia is expected to start right-hander Zack Wheeler (1-2, 2.67 ERA). He took the loss in Game 2, allowing four earned runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts in six innings. He was outstanding in a 2-0 Game 1 win over the San Diego Padres in the American League Championship Series. In that contest, he allowed just one hit and one walk, while striking out eight in seven innings of work. This will be his first appearance against the Astros.

Designated hitter Bryce Harper continues to be a thorn in the side of opposing pitchers and has hits in 13 of 16 playoff games. He is hitting .250 in the series with one double, one homer and two RBI, and is batting .373 in the 2022 postseason. Of his 22 hits, seven have been doubles and six home runs. Harper hit well on the road during the regular season, batting .320 with 18 doubles, nine homers and 36 RBIs. He hit .286 with 18 homers, 65 RBI and 63 runs scored in 99 games this year.

How to make Phillies vs. Astros picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 7.7 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's World Series Game 6 pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 6? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Phillies vs. Astros money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that is on a 20-13 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks, and find out.