An Lone Star State showdown on Sunday Night Baseball has the Texas Rangers (8-6) battling the Houston Astros (7-8). This will be the third and final matchup of the series, with each team picking up a win thus far. On Saturday, the Astros topped the Rangers 8-2. Andrew Heaney (1-1, 8.22 ERA) gets the start for Texas, while Framber Valdez (1-1, 1.89 ERA) is on the hill for Houston.

First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. Houston is a -205 favorite on the money line (risk $205 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Astros odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 8. Before making any Astros vs. Rangers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Rangers vs. Astros and revealed its predictions and best bets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Astros vs. Rangers:

Rangers vs. Astros money line: Houston -205, Texas +170

Rangers vs. Astros run line: Texas +1.5 (-125)

Rangers vs. Astros over/under: 8 runs

TEX: The Rangers are 5-1 in their last six after allowing five runs or more in their previous game

HOU: The Over is 7-1 in Astros' last eight home games

Rangers vs. Astros picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Rangers



Right fielder Adolis Garcia is a talented playmaker in the outfield. Garcia owns a cannon of an arm with the ability to be an asset offensively. The 30-year-old has great bat control and plate coverage skills. He currently leads the team in both home runs (3) and RBI (14). On Friday, he went 1-of-4 with a two-run homer.

First baseman Nathaniel Lowe is a huge presence on the diamond. Lowe has a knack for producing runs due to his big swing and solid pitch-recognition skills. The Virginia native is batting .276 with two home runs and 13 RBI. He's recorded a hit in nine straight games. In his last outing, Lowe went 2-of-4 with a double and three runs driven in.

Why you should back the Astros

Mauricio Dubon has been a solid contact hitter to start the campaign. Dubon generates plenty of bat speed due to his quick hands and sound awareness. The 28-year-old owns a batting average of .356 with an OPS of .805. He has notched at least two hits in four of his last six games. On April 12 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Dubon went 2-of-5 with a double.

Right fielder Kyle Tucker provides this group with an all-around hitter. Tucker has strong hands that allow him to push the ball all across the diamond. The 2022 All-Star selection is batting .314 along with four home runs and 13 RBI. In the April 10 contest versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, he went 2-of-4 with three runs driven in.

How to make Rangers vs. Astros picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, with the simulations projecting 8.4 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Astros vs. Rangers? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished last season on a roll, and find out.