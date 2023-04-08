The Houston Astros aim to right the ship on Saturday afternoon. Houston is 1-4 in the last five games, and the Astros visit Target Field to take on the Minnesota Twins. The Astros are 3-5 overall this season, with the Twins entering 5-2 overall after a win over Houston on Friday. Joe Ryan is scheduled to take the ball for Minnesota against Luis Garcia for Houston.

Astros vs. Twins money line: Twins -115, Astros -105

Astros vs. Twins over/under: 7.5 runs

Astros vs. Twins run line: Twins -1.5 (+162)

HOU: The Astros are 66-38 in the last 104 non-division

MINN: The Twins are 41-49 in the last 90 non-division games

Why you should back the Astros

Houston won the 2022 World Series with a dominant club that ranked in the top three of the American League in runs scored, home runs, walks, slugging percentage, OPS and total bases. The Astros have an electric lineup, led by Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez. Tucker owns a .321/.441/.714 slash line with three home runs this season, and he is coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 30 home runs. Tucker also stole 25 bases in 2022, and Alvarez is one of the best hitters in baseball.

He has a 1.019 OPS this season after hitting 30 home runs combined the last two years. Alvarez slugged .613 in 2022, and the Astros are near the top of MLB in hits and walks so far in 2023. On the mound, Houston can also lean on the contributions of Luis Garcia, who had a 2.85 ERA on the road last season. Minnesota's offense is near the bottom of MLB with a .654 OPS this season, and the Twins have only six doubles in 2023.

Why you should back the Twins

The Twins are off to an impressive start, including a win over the Astros on Friday in which Minnesota generated 11 hits and four walks against a notable Houston pitching staff. Minnesota's pitching is leading the way so far in 2023, posting the best team ERA (1.74) in baseball. Twins relievers have 22 strikeouts in 21.2 innings with a 1.02 WHIP this season. The Astros are also struggling on offense with a .235 batting average and .346 slugging percentage on the way to a 3-5 record.

From there, Minnesota can be confident with 26-year-old right-hander Joe Ryan on the mound. He posted a 3.55 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 147 innings in 2022, including a 3.04 ERA at home and a 2.20 ERA in his final five starts. Ryan also opened the 2023 season with six one-run innings in a win over the Royals, and he averages 9.37 strikeouts and only 2.71 walks per nine innings in his career.

