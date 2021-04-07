Is it too late to hit restart on the 2021 MLB season? The Oakland Athletics hope not. The A's lost again Tuesday night, this time to the Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD 5, OAK 1). Oakland is now 0-6 on the young season. 0-6!

A three-run third inning did Oakland in Tuesday night. Max Muncy and Edwin Rios both took Chris Bassitt deep in that frame.

Because the 0-6 record isn't bad enough, the A's have been getting blown out almost every night. They've been outscored 50-13 -- 50-13! -- in their six games, and they've lost all six by at least four runs. Four times they've lost by at least seven runs.

"I don't see a clubhouse where guys are moping around. Just the opposite, actually. They want to go out there and get a win," A's manager Bob Melvin told reporters, including Kylen Mills of KRON4, before Tuesday's game.

In their six games this season, the Athletics have held a lead for one inning. Less than that, really. They took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first Tuesday night for their first lead of the season, but the Dodgers tied the game three batters into the top of the second. Ouch.

The 0-6 start matches the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics for the worst start in franchise history. The A's went 36-117 that year, the worse record in franchise history and one of the worst records in baseball history overall.

Oakland is the first team to start a season 0-6 since the 2016 Twins. Minnesota started 0-9 that year and finished with baseball's worst record at 59-103.

It gets no easier for the Athletics. They'll try again to win their first game of the season Wednesday afternoon against reigning NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer.

The Braves are baseball's only other still-winless team at 0-4.