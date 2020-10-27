The World Series could end tonight and -- spoiler alert! -- we're hoping it doesn't. But, even if there's a Game 7 on Wednesday, you better cherish the baseball while you still can because have you seen the primetime lineup for NFL games this week?

It's going to put your love of the NFL to the test.

On Thursday night, we'll be treated to the 3-4 Carolina Panthers hosting the 1-6 Atlanta Falcons. The good news is that Christian McCaffery could return to the field, which is a massive boost to anybody who had the No. 1 pick in their fantasy drafts this year. Then, on Sunday night, we're going to get the first-place Philadelphia Eagles (who are 2-4-1) hosting whatever remains of the decaying carcass that is the 2-5 Dallas Cowboys.

Finally, on Monday night, we'll get to watch Tom Brady work out all his frustration and anger over two Super Bowl losses against the 1-6 New York Giants. Maybe Eli Manning can come out of retirement to try and take Tom down one more time?

So, yeah, enjoy the baseball while we still have it. I would guess it'll be around 9:30 ET on Thursday night when you'll be wishing you could flip back to the Dodgers and Rays one more time.

Let's distract ourselves from the dreary week of primetime NFL to come with some news:

OK, let's make some money

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Dodgers vs. Rays, 8:08 p.m. | TV: Fox

The Pick: Rays (+124): This is a pick of both heart and mind. On the heart side of things, I want the Rays to win tonight because that would mean we get a Game 7 in the World Series. Who doesn't want that? The mind aligns with the heart, however, because we've seen this before. In Game 2, Tampa started Blake Snell against Tony Gonsolin. Snell was lights out his first two times through the Dodgers order and picked up nine strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Gonsolin faced six hitters before being removed, and the revolving door of the Dodgers bullpen began spinning.

Want picks like this in your inbox every weekday afternoon? Click here to subscribe to our CBS HQ PM newsletter

We're likely to see a similar approach from both teams tonight, and that gives the Rays a significant edge on the pitching side of things. So far, in this series, the Tampa bullpen has an ERA of 4.03 in 22.1 innings. The Dodgers bullpen has an ERA of 5.57. Pushing that further, in the two games Los Angeles has needed four or more innings from its pen (the non-Kershaw and Buehler starts), it has an ERA of 8.49 in 11.2 innings. If that trend continues tonight, it'll lead to a Rays victory.

Key Trend: The Rays are 14-10 as an underdog this season.

Here's what SportsLine is saying about the game: SportsLine's experts have plenty to say about tonight's game as well.

💰The Picks

⚾ MLB

Dodgers vs. Rays, 8:08 p.m. | TV: Fox

The Pick: Corey Seager to win World Series MVP (+170) -- You could consider this a slight hedge tonight, or you can consider it looking at the odds and finding value. Whether the Rays win tonight or not, the Dodgers are more likely to win the World Series at this point. If the Dodgers do win it, odds are it will be Corey Seager taking the MVP Award. Maybe the voters would give it to Clayton Kershaw as some kind of career achievement award, but as good as Kershaw has been in two starts, he hasn't had the same impact on this series that Seager has. Through the first five games, Seager is slashing .417/.609/.824. In a series of impressive offensive performances, he's head and shoulders above everyone else.

Key Trend: Position players have won 15 of the last 20 World Series MVP Awards.

⚽ MLS

Nashville SC at Montreal Impact, 7 p.m | TV: ESPN+

The Pick: Montreal (+180) -- Listen, I know that most of you don't follow MLS all that closely, but believe me when I tell you we're getting way too much value on Montreal here to pass it up. Montreal isn't having a great season, and part of that is the fact they can't play any of their matches in Canada because, well, look around you. But even if New Jersey isn't really home to Montreal, it's still the road to Nashville, and Nashville has been much worse on the road. Its record shows it has picked up nine points in 10 road matches, but the underlying numbers show how lucky Nashville's been to have that much success. They have an xG (expected goal) differential of -3.2 on the road. Montreal wins this match far more often than these odds suggest.

Key Trend: Nashville has scored only six goals in 10 away matches this season.

🔒 SportsLine Pick of the Day: SportsLine's top MLB experts, the SDQL Gurus, are 7-2 in the World Series -- part of a stunning 124-67 run that's returned nearly $1,800 to $100 bettors. They're going big on both the money line and total for Game 6.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Your MVP or Captain

Mookie Betts -- I've had Mookie Betts in this spot every game of this World Series, and there's no reason to change it up. He's a great hitter and he leads off. Also, of the nine hits that current Dodgers hitters have off Blake Snell, Mookie has seven of them. He's 7-for-25 against Snell with two doubles, a homer, four walks and only three strikeouts.

Value

A.J. Pollock -- In Game 2, Blake Snell threw a lot more sliders than usual because it's the one pitch he has that Dodgers hitters "struggle" with. A.J. Pollock struggles less than his teammates, though. Pollock has a hard-hit rate of 55.6% against sliders from lefties this year with an average exit velocity of 91.04. He's got a low floor due to what should be a lower-third of the order spot, but he's cheap, and he could come through in a big way.

Full lineup advice

SportsLine's team of DFS insiders has you covered for daily fantasy sports. Mike McClure has won almost $2 million playing DFS and is one of the top MLB DFS experts anywhere. Check out his MLB picks here, and be sure to use SportsLine's all-new DFS Optimizer to get optimal NFL DFS picks from 10,000 simulations.

⚽ Champions League parlay

Getty Images

For Wednesday, we're risking 1 unit to win 2.21 units.