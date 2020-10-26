At 2-5 on the season and the Nov. 3 trade deadline fast approaching, the Dallas Cowboys are putting at least one big name on the trading block. Jerry Jones' club has made it known throughout the league that veteran defensive end Everson Griffen is available via trade, as confirmed by CBS Sports' Patrik Walker. Griffen has about half of his $6 million salary remaining for the season, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, which makes him an even more attractive commodity for teams looking to bolster its pass rusher for the stretch run.

Griffen is in the midst of his first season with the Cowboys after signing with the club in mid-August following a decade-long tenure with the Minnesota Vikings. Through seven games this season, the 32-year-old has played in 56.43% of Dallas' defensive snaps and totaled 20 tackles, six quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks. During his final season with the Vikings in 2019, Griffen was named to the Pro Bowl after recording eight sacks and 24 quarterback hits.

While Dallas may be selling on Griffen halfway into his tenure with the team, they do have options to replace him after Randy Gregory was able to return to game action for the first time last since his reinstatement. The team also could try and bring along 2020 fifth-round pick Bradlee Anae, who was inactive for Week 7 after suiting up in all six of Dallas' games to begin the year.

As for what they'd possibly get as compensation for Griffen, don't expect them to break the bank. It'd seem unlikely that a deal that sends him out of town would be anything more than a late Day 3 pick, given Griffen's age and contact situation.