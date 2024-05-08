The Dallas Cowboys have had an underwhelming free agency, but could be in line to add a legitimate receiving threat. On Wednesday, the Cowboys announced they're hosting former Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Zay Jones on a visit.

Jones was released by Jacksonville after the 2024 NFL Draft, and visited with the Tennessee Titans on Monday. However, he left Music City without a deal, and the Titans then reportedly agreed to terms with former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd on a one-year deal.

Jones' father, Robert, was a former first-round pick of America's Team, playing linebacker for the Cowboys from 1992-95.

Jones caught 34 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns in nine games played last season for the Jaguars, but did put together a career year for Jacksonville in 2022. That season, he caught 82 passes for 823 yards and five touchdowns, while the Jaguars won the AFC South. During the historical comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round that year, Jones caught eight passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. In 2022, Jones also caught six passes for 109 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in a, 40-34 overtime victory over the Cowboys in Week 15.

Jones was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of ECU after catching a whopping 158 passes for 1,746 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season with the Pirates -- a campaign which earned him First Team All-AAC and First Team All-American honors. He also spent two-and-a-half seasons catching passes for the Raiders.