Blue Jays reportedly sign veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson to boost lineup

Granderson heads north of the border for his age-37 season

The outfield market is starting to move.

On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays reportedly agreed to terms with Curtis Granderson on a one-year deal worth $5 million, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal:

Granderson, 37 in March, split last season between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. Though he struggled with L.A., he hit .212/.323/.452 with 26 home runs overall -- marks good for a 103 OPS+. Granderson has always been a better hitter against right-handed pitchers, and his recent performance suggests he should be used in a platoon.

The Jays should be able to protect Granderson from seeing too many left-handed pitchers. They have both Steve Pearce and Teoscar Hernandez as right-handed-hitting outfielders who could spot Granderson. Kevin Pillar and Ezequiel Carrera also figure to make the roster. Pillar should be the everyday center fielder, while Carrera is another lefty hitter.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

