Blue Jays reportedly sign veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson to boost lineup
Granderson heads north of the border for his age-37 season
The outfield market is starting to move.
On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays reportedly agreed to terms with Curtis Granderson on a one-year deal worth $5 million, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal:
Granderson, 37 in March, split last season between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. Though he struggled with L.A., he hit .212/.323/.452 with 26 home runs overall -- marks good for a 103 OPS+. Granderson has always been a better hitter against right-handed pitchers, and his recent performance suggests he should be used in a platoon.
The Jays should be able to protect Granderson from seeing too many left-handed pitchers. They have both Steve Pearce and Teoscar Hernandez as right-handed-hitting outfielders who could spot Granderson. Kevin Pillar and Ezequiel Carrera also figure to make the roster. Pillar should be the everyday center fielder, while Carrera is another lefty hitter.
