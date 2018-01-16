Blue Jays reportedly sign veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson to boost lineup

The outfield market is starting to move.

On Monday night, the Toronto Blue Jays reportedly agreed to terms with Curtis Granderson on a one-year deal worth $5 million, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal:

Free-agent outfielder Curtis Granderson in agreement with #BlueJays on one-year, $5M contract, sources tell The Athletic. Deal also includes incentives and is pending a physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 16, 2018

Granderson, 37 in March, split last season between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. Though he struggled with L.A., he hit .212/.323/.452 with 26 home runs overall -- marks good for a 103 OPS+. Granderson has always been a better hitter against right-handed pitchers, and his recent performance suggests he should be used in a platoon.

The Jays should be able to protect Granderson from seeing too many left-handed pitchers. They have both Steve Pearce and Teoscar Hernandez as right-handed-hitting outfielders who could spot Granderson. Kevin Pillar and Ezequiel Carrera also figure to make the roster. Pillar should be the everyday center fielder, while Carrera is another lefty hitter.