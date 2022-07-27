The Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night thumped the visiting St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 10-3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 21st home run of the season, and George Springer broke things open with this sixth-inning grand slam:
A GRAND time for a #SpringerDinger 😤 pic.twitter.com/pdK8RkpQaZ— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 27, 2022
The win was the Jays' seventh in a row. They're now 11 games over .500 and in possession of the top wild-card spot in the American League. Of late, the story has been those Toronto bats. As ESPN Stats & Info notes, the Jays with Tuesday's outburst are now just the second team in the All-Star Game era – i.e., since 1933 – to score at least 50 total runs in their first four games of the second half.
As for their current win streak, the Jays haven't just won, they've dominated to an extent not seen before in franchise history:
Highest run differential by a @BlueJays team over any non-overlapping 7-game span of a season:— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) July 27, 2022
+47- July 15 to present (Earning wins of 8-1, 6-5, 4-2, 28-5, 4-1, 8-4 and 10-3)
+41- August 22 to 29, 2015
+37- June 22 to 29, 1986
+37- September 12 to 18, 1987
+37- July 2 to 8, 2016
Yes, their recent 28-5 shellacking of the Red Sox is doing some of the heavy lifting, but that game and that score counts as much as any other game and score.
The Jays' improved fortunes have roughly coincided with the decision to move on from former manager Charlie Montoyo and replace him with interim John Schneider. That brings us to this:
The @BlueJays are the first team in American League history to have a 7+ game winning streak under two different managers in the same season (first Charlie Montoyo, now John Schneider).— Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) July 27, 2022
For a time, Montoyo had the Jays at the level that was expected of them. They spent 18 days in first place this season on his watch, and on June 15 they reached a season-best 12 games over .500 (a mark they could tie on Wednesday night in the series finale against St. Louis). Soon thereafter, though, Montoyo and the Jays hit an extended rough patch, which ultimately led to his dismissal. In a final nod to Montoyo's work, the Jays made a bit of AL history with Tuesday night's victory:
The @BlueJays are the first team in American League history to have a 7+ game winning streak under two different managers in the same season (first Charlie Montoyo, now John Schneider).— Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) July 27, 2022
As for Schneider, he's now 9-1 at the helm, and as you would expect he hasn't had to sweat much in the process:
John Schneider of the @BlueJays is the first manager to have a run differential of +50 or better over his first 9 career games as an MLB manager since Jim Price did so for the New York Gothams in 1884 (+63).— Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) July 27, 2022
While Toronto doesn't have much of a chance of catching the Yankees in the American League East, they have shaved five full games off the lead in a matter of days, and you'll recall that starting this season there are three wild-card berths in play in each league. In related matters, the Jays coming into Tuesday's slate had a 94.7 percent chance of making the postseason, according to the SportsLine Projection System. Those drastically improved odds should give the front office ample motivation to add much-needed pitching prior to the Aug. 2 deadline.