The Tampa Bay Rays host the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon. Tampa Bay and Toronto meet for the finale of a two-game set, with Toronto winning the opener. Tropicana Field hosts the battle between rivals jockeying for playoff position. The Blue Jays are 58-45, with the Rays entering at 54-49 this season.

First pitch is at 12:10 p.m. ET in Tampa. Caesars Sportsbook lists Toronto as a -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is eight in the latest Blue Jays vs. Rays odds.

Blue Jays vs. Rays money line: Blue Jays -115, Rays -105

Blue Jays vs. Rays over-under: 8 runs

Blue Jays vs. Rays run line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+143)

TOR: The Blue Jays are 23-17 in day games

TB: The Rays are 22-19 in day games

Why you should back the Blue Jays



Toronto's offense is highly potent. The Blue Jays currently lead the American League in hits and batting average, illustrating that effectiveness. Toronto is also in the top three of the AL in myriad categories, including runs scored, doubles, and home runs. The Blue Jays are near the top of the AL in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, and total bases, with six lineup regulars with an OPS over .775 this season.

On the other side, Tampa Bay's offense is not necessarily lighting the world on fire in 2022. The Rays are below the American League average in runs scored, hits, home runs, strikeouts, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage this season, giving Toronto the edge when it comes to producing offensive fireworks.

Why you should back the Rays

Tampa Bay has a solid matchup on offense. The Rays are in the top five of the American League in doubles this season, and Tampa Bay ranks above the AL average in triples, stolen bases and walks. While Yusei Kikuchi is a solid starting pitcher, he does have weaknesses, including a 1.50 WHIP and 5.4 walks per nine innings. He is allowing 1.9 home runs per nine innings and a .837 OPS this season, and Kikuchi has a 5.93 ERA in road starts.

On the run prevention side, Tampa Bay is very effective. The Rays are in the top five of the American League in bullpen ERA, and Tampa Bay leads the AL in walk rate from relief pitchers, issuing less than three free passes per nine innings in 2022.

