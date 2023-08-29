Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was involved in an unusual and potentially dangerous situation on Monday night during the seventh inning of Atlanta's victory versus the Colorado Rockies (box score). Acuña was accosted by two fans who trespassed onto the field of play.

The first fan hugged Acuña before being brought down by security. As that happened, yet another fan found their way onto the field and to Acuña. Said fan also appeared to try hugging Acuña, but inadvertently tackled him to the ground. Take a look at the scene as captured from a fan in attendance:

Both fans were eventually detained by Coors Field security.

After the game, Braves outfielder Kevin Pillar told MLB.com's Mark Bowman that that there was no sense that the fans had ill intent, but that their presence created "potential danger." Acuña said that those fans just wanted to take a picture with him.

Acuña, 25, entered Monday hitting .330/.413/.562 (159 OPS+) with 28 home runs and 59 stolen bases. He recorded three hits in four at-bats on Monday, including his 29th home run of the season. He also stole two bases, giving him 61 on the year.

The Braves entered Monday with a majors-leading 84-45 record on the season. The Rockies, meanwhile, had the third-worst record in Major League Baseball at 49-81.