Andruw Jones, a reliable power threat and one of the best defensive center fielders in major-league history, will have his No. 25 retired by the Atlanta Braves. The club announced on Monday that Jones will be honored with a number retirement ceremony at Truist Park on Saturday, Sept. 9, prior to the Braves' home game against the Pirates.

"It's a great honor getting your number retired. You don't think about things like that while you're playing. You just play the game you love," Jones in a statement released by the club. "I'm thankful to the Braves for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love. Being the first kid from Curaçao to have his jersey retired is also an honor. So many kids who grew up there watching me play and this will give them hope on what they can do in their careers."

"Andruw Jones is one of the most dynamic, beloved players to ever wear a Braves uniform," Braves chairman Terry McGuirk added in that same statement. "His impact on this organization far outlives his playing days, and this number retirement is a well-deserved honor."

Jones, who turns 46 later this month, spent parts of 17 seasons in the majors, and 12 of those came with the Braves. The Braves originally signed Jones in 1993 as an amateur free agent out his native Curacao. He reached the majors at age 19 and swiftly established himself as an elite defender in center and a rich source of right-handed power.

Over those 12 seasons in Atlanta, Jones won 10 Gold Glove awards, hit 368 home runs -- including 51 in 2005 -- and put up a WAR of 61.0. In addition to his power outputs, Jones at his defensive peak was one of the greatest defensive center fielders in MLB history, and those two skills may eventually land him in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Until then, having his number retired by the organization in which he developed into a star will be the leading appreciation of his career.

Jones will become the 11th former Brave to have his number retired. That's in addition to Jackie Robinson's iconic No. 42, which is retired by all teams across MLB. Chipper Jones, John Smoltz, Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine -- all teammates of Jones' -- also have their numbers retired.