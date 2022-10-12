The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Wednesday in Game 2 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. In Game 1, the Phillies barged to early lead and held a fairly comfortable lead for most of the game. In the bottom of the ninth, however, the Braves put three runs via a Matt Olson home run to turn a 7-3 game into a 7-6 game. If not for a diving catch in right by Nick Castellanos, the Braves might have been able to plate the tying run. Instead, the Phillies held on for tight win in Game 1. That means the pressure is on the favored Braves in Game 2.

The winner of this series will advance to the NLCS to face the winner of the Dodgers-Padres NLDS.

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 12 | Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park (Cobb County, Georgia)

TV channel: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: PHI +115; ATL -135; O/U: 7 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Kyle Wright (21-5, 3.19 ERA) vs. RHP Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA)

Preview

Wright during the regular season faced the Phillies three times, and across those three starts he pitched to a 2.84 ERA with no unearned runs allowed and 15 strikeouts against seven unintentional walks in 19 innings. The Philly offense in 2022 ranked seventh in MLB in OPS versus right-handed pitchers.

On the other side of things, Wheeler, the Phillies' co-ace, made three starts against the Braves during the regular season. In those 20 innings, he pitched to a 2.70 ERA with no unearned runs allowed and, most impressively, 25 strikeouts against only one walk. Wheeler did, however, allow three home runs in those 20 innings. The Braves' offense during the regular season ranked fourth in MLB in OPS versus right-handed pitchers.

Prediction

This is something close to a must-win for the Braves, as the Phillies are up 1-0 and will be headed back home for Game 3 (with Aaron Nola lined up to pitch) and Game 4, if necessary. The Phils may have the edge in starting pitching in Game 2, but their bullpen was worked hard in Game 1. As well, that Philly bullpen is much less rested than the pen of the Braves thanks to Atlanta's first-round bye. We'll say the Braves win a close one to even the series.

Pick: Braves 4, Phillies 3