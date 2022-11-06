The Houston Astros are the 2022 World Series champions. The Astros won their second title in franchise history and first since 2017 as they took down the Philadelphia Phillies in World Series Game 6 on Saturday night. The Astros won at Minute Maid Park, becoming the first team to clinch the title at home since the 2013 Red Sox.

These playoffs began with 12 teams, but the Yankees, Padres, Guardians, Dodgers, Braves, Mariners, Mets, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Rays were eliminated before the World Series. The top two teams in each league (the Astros and Yankees in the American League and the Dodgers and Braves in the National League) received byes and started their postseason journeys in the LDS round. The Phillies ousted the Padres in five games in the NLDS, while the Astros swept the Yankees out of the ALCS.

Below you'll find the schedule and results for every round of the postseason.

2022 MLB playoff bracket

CBS Sports

World Series schedule



League Championship Series (completed)



League Division Series (completed)



Wild Card Series (completed)



Astros World Series gear now available

The Houston Astros have won their second World Series title ever. Now, you can celebrate with Astros 2022 World Series championship hats, shirts, hoodies, and more. See the entire collection here.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

