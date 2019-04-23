Braves vs. Reds odds, line: April 23 MLB picks, predictions from model on 14-5 roll

The Cincinnati Reds look to break out of a season-long hitting slump when they host the Atlanta Braves in the first of a three-game homestand on Tuesday. The Braves (11-10) have won two in a row and are 4-1 over their last five road games, while the Reds (8-13) have won three of their last four overall. First pitch from Great American Ball Park is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Reds are batting just .197 on the season, the worst in Major League Baseball. The latest Braves vs. Reds odds show Atlanta at -116 on the money line (risk $116 to win $100), with the over-under for total runs set at nine. Before making any Braves vs. Reds picks of your own, read the MLB predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It is off to a profitable start on all its A-rated MLB picks, entering Week 5 on a strong 14-5 run. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in on Braves vs. Reds. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The model knows that unlike the Reds, the Braves are swinging the bats well and are third in MLB with a .266 team batting average. Right-hander Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.75 ERA) takes the mound for the Braves. He was sharp in his last start against Arizona on Wednesday, allowing two runs and striking out 10 in seven innings. He threw first-pitch strikes to 17 of the 25 batters he faced. Right fielder Nick Markakis (.338) is red-hot too. He went 5-for-11 in the weekend series at Cleveland and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

But just because Atlanta has been hitting better than Cincinnati does not mean it provides value on the Braves vs. Reds money line.

That's because the Reds have shown life at the plate recently. Shortstop Jose Iglesias (.269) was 5-for-15 over the weekend in San Diego, including a 3-for-4 performance. The Reds have had Atlanta's number of late too, winning three of the past four season series.

Right-hander Sonny Gray (0-3, 2.79 ERA) continues to pitch well and is seeking his first victory as a member of the Reds. In four starts, he has a 0.93 WHIP and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings with one home run allowed. He suffered a left calf bruise on April 11, but pitched well on Wednesday at Los Angeles, striking out nine batters in six innings. The Reds are third in the league with a 3.22 ERA and keep the ball in the park, giving up a league-low 17 home runs.

So who wins Braves vs. Reds? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Reds vs. Braves money line you should be all over on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.