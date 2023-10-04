The Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers continue their best-of-three National League Wild Card Series on Wednesday night at American Family Field. Arizona used six relievers to cobble together a 6-3 win in Game 1 and now will hand the ball to ace Zac Gallen in Game 2. They're in the driver's seat.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2023 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for Game 2.

How to watch Game 2

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4 | Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

Location: American Family Field (Milwaukee)

TV channel: ESPN2 | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Starting pitchers: RHP Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) vs. RHP Freddy Peralta (12-10, 3.86 ERA)

Odds: ARI +110 | MIL -130 | O/U: 7.5

Preview

Game 1 went about as poorly as possible for the Brewers. They lost a Corbin Burnes vs. Brandon Pfaadt matchup despite putting 17 runners on base in nine innings, and closer Devin Williams had to work hard in his inning. With Brandon Woodruff nursing a shoulder injury that may keep him out of the playoffs entirely, Milwaukee will give the ball to Peralta with their season on the line. The D-backs, meanwhile, will start Gallen with a chance to advance. He could not start Game 1 because he had to pitch last week just to get Arizona to the postseason. It all worked out in the end, and now the Diamondbacks will give the ball to their ace with a chance to advance to the NLDS.

Prediction

As good as Gallen is, I have a hard time believing the Brewers will go down quietly. I think they'll rally to win Game 2 to force Game 3, and I'll say it's an extra innings game with a walk-off winner. Pick: Brewers 5, D-Backs 4 in 11 innings