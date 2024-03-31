The Philadelphia Phillies will try to avoid a season-opening sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. They'll have to do it without star first baseman Bryce Harper, who is absent from the starting lineup less than a day after taking a nasty spill into the dugout. Instead, manager Rob Thomson penciled in Alec Bohm at first and Edmundo Sosa at third base.

Thomson said that Sunday was a scheduled day off for Harper, who was limited in spring by a sore back.

Harper, 31, tumbled headfirst into the Phillies dugout during the first inning of Saturday afternoon's game in pursuit of an Austin Riley pop-up. He returned to his post at first base without much incident, though he was removed in the eighth inning -- a move that Thomson indicated had to do with getting him off his feet during the late stages of a blowout loss.

Here's a look at the play:

Harper went 0 for 3 at the plate with a walk and a run scored. He also swiped his first base of the campaign.

"It's Bryce. He's going to play the game hard, all the time," Thomson told reporters on Saturday. "It's tough to rein him in. It's just the way it is. He's probably going to be a little sore tomorrow."

Harper is in the midst of his first full season as the Phillies' starting first baseman. He took over the post late last season as a result of two injuries. One, to incumbent first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who missed the year after a spring injury. The other was to Harper himself, as he was unable to play the outfield after returning from Tommy John surgery in less than six months and instead prioritized getting back in the game.

First pitch between the Phillies and Braves is slated for 1:35 p.m. ET