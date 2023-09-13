Retiring St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will perform his own concert during his final weekend playing at Busch Stadium and debut three new original songs following the Cardinals' Sept. 30 game against the Cincinnati Reds. Wainwright will be joined by his Opening Day accompaniment as he performs songs from his upcoming album.

Wainright, 42, has begun preparing for his transition from baseball to a country music career after winning a World Series championship and two Golden Glove awards in nearly two decades playing for the Cardinals.

He performed the national anthem prior to his team's home opener earlier this year, and he will now headline The Stadium Tour (Waino's Version) at Busch Stadium during the final week of the regular season from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1.

By the time Wainwright's concert comes about, as well as a pre-game ceremony honoring his 18-year career on Oct. 1, the hope is that one of the greatest pitchers in the history of the Cardinals will have 200 wins to his name. With the Cardinals' 5-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles, Wainwright was able to celebrate the 199th win of his career, leaving him just one win shy of joining the list of MLB pitchers with 200 or more career victories.

Wainwright's win total ranks third among Cardinals players all-time, and he is also near or at the top of the list in winning percentage (.609. 3rd), innings pitched (2,661.1, 3rd), games (477, 3rd), games started (410, 2nd), and strikeouts (2,199, 2nd). Wainwright has played the entirety of his Major League career for the Cardinals after making his debut with the team in 2005.