St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols took another step up the all-time home run list on Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds (STL-CIN GameTracker). In the third inning, Pujols went to the opposite field off Ross Detwiler. Here's a look:

That's a 369-foot homer off an 0-2 fastball from Detwiler that was just off the plate, and it's Pujols' first opposite-field homer of the season. Yes, that's career home run No. 694 for Pujols, and it's also his 15th of the 2022 season. That's an impressive figure given that he's in his age-42 season and given that he was sitting on seven home runs when he woke up on Aug. 10.

Monday's blast -- his eighth in his past 17 games -- also occasioned a bit of history:

Let's repeat that for fitting emphasis: Albert Pujols has homered off 450 different pitchers in his career. There's also this:

Speaking of which, the blast off Detwiler made Pujols just the fourth player ever to reach 15 home runs in a season at age 42 or older. In matters related, Pujols has also been highly productive in 2022. He's now slashing .280/.351/.537 as one of the Cardinals' leading lefty mashers.

And now for the updated all-time career home run leaderboard:

Barry Bonds, 762 Hank Aaron, 755 Babe Ruth, 714 Alex Rodriguez, 696 Albert Pujols, 694

As you can see, Pujols needs just three more home runs to pass A-Rod for fourth place, and he's just six shy of the hallowed 700 mark. Pujols has reiterated that he intends to retire after this season, so he has 34 more games in which to hit those six home runs. Recent trends suggest he'll do just that.