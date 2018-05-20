Cardinals' Jordan Hicks throws MLB's fastest pitch of the year, clocking 105 mph twice
You've probably never seen anyone like the hard-throwing Jordan Hicks
The Cardinals smothered the Phillies on Sunday (STL 5, PHI 1), thanks mostly to rookie Jack Flaherty's 13 strikeouts over 7 1/3 innings. However, a different Cardinal rookie right-hander pilfered some of Flaherty's bandwidth thanks to his ninth-inning encounter with Odubel Herrera. We speak of 21-year-old Jordan Hicks, who's supplanted Aroldis Chapman as the hardest thrower in the game today.
On Sunday against Herrera, though, Hicks leveled up even by his own standards:
Yes, young Mr. Hicks is now a peer of not just Aroldis Chapman, but also peak Aroldis Chapman, who registered 105 back in 2008. Those are two are the lone members of the 105-mph club. Now for the moving pictures:
No, the command wasn't quite there, but sometimes forces of nature are not tidy and perfect. Now take another look at the 105-mph offering that got away from catcher Francisco Pena:
You can't help but notice the violent armside run. It's there because Hicks throws sinkers rather than four-seam fastballs. Yes, he touches 105 with a sinker. That unique pairing of movement and velocity yields the following profile:
- Hicks is the hardest thrower in the game today.
- Hicks in 22 innings this season has struck out just 9.5 percent of opposing batters, versus a league-average mark of 22.5 percent.
- Hicks has a lofty groundball percentage of 60.6.
That all adds up to a pitcher who's unlike anyone else, maybe ever:
Please enjoy, indeed.
-
Vlad Jr. keeps making case for call-up
Guerrero Jr. has made a case for promotion
-
MLB Sunday: What you need to know
Plus the D-Backs keep plummeting and the Red Sox make history. Keep it right here for all of...
-
Braves release Bautista
Bautista didn't do much with his limited opportunity
-
Nats promote Soto in light of injuries
Soto has eight games of experience at Double-A, but he's coming to The Show
-
Yankees vs. Royals odds, May 20 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Royals vs. Yankees game 10,000 times
-
Nats' Kendrick injured, out for season
Injuries continue to afflict the Nationals