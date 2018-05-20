Cardinals' Jordan Hicks throws MLB's fastest pitch of the year, clocking 105 mph twice

You've probably never seen anyone like the hard-throwing Jordan Hicks

The Cardinals smothered the Phillies on Sunday (STL 5, PHI 1), thanks mostly to rookie Jack Flaherty's 13 strikeouts over 7 1/3 innings. However, a different Cardinal rookie right-hander pilfered some of Flaherty's bandwidth thanks to his ninth-inning encounter with Odubel Herrera. We speak of 21-year-old Jordan Hicks, who's supplanted Aroldis Chapman as the hardest thrower in the game today. 

On Sunday against Herrera, though, Hicks leveled up even by his own standards: 

Yes, young Mr. Hicks is now a peer of not just Aroldis Chapman, but also peak Aroldis Chapman, who registered 105 back in 2008. Those are two are the lone members of the 105-mph club. Now for the moving pictures:

No, the command wasn't quite there, but sometimes forces of nature are not tidy and perfect. Now take another look at the 105-mph offering that got away from catcher Francisco Pena

You can't help but notice the violent armside run. It's there because Hicks throws sinkers rather than four-seam fastballs. Yes, he touches 105 with a sinker. That unique pairing of movement and velocity yields the following profile: 

  • Hicks is the hardest thrower in the game today. 
  • Hicks in 22 innings this season has struck out just 9.5 percent of opposing batters, versus a league-average mark of 22.5 percent.
  • Hicks has a lofty groundball percentage of 60.6. 

That all adds up to a pitcher who's unlike anyone else, maybe ever:

Please enjoy, indeed. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

