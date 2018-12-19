Carlos Beltran reportedly joining Yankees' front office as special advisor to GM
The move might help the Yanks' pursuit of Manny Machado
On the eve of their meeting with free agent Manny Machado, the New York Yankees have hired nine-time All-Star Carlos Beltran as a special advisor to general manager Brian Cashman, according to multiple reports.
Beltran, who spent three seasons with the Yankees (2014-16), shared the same agent (Dan Lozano of MVP Sports Group) as Machado.
The potential future Hall of Famer retired from his playing career after winning a World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017. The outfielder and designated hitter also played for the Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets. Beltran retired with a .279 batting average with 435 home runs, 565 doubles, 312 stolen bases, 1,587 RBI and 1,582 runs scored over his 20-year career.
Beltran was among the candidates for the Yankees' managerial job after Joe Girardi was let go after the 2017 season. He interviewed for the position that was eventually given to Aaron Boone.
