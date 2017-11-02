Carlos Correa proposed after winning World Series and the internet has questions

On Wednesday night, the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series. As a result, the Astros claimed the first title in franchise history.

Afterward, shortstop Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend, thus adding two milestone rings to his name in, oh, about 10 minutes' time:

Predictably, Twitter had some questions about Correa's timing, as well as his Plan B -- you know, in case the Astros had lost. Here's a few of our favorite offerings from the night:

were they gonna break up if the Astros lost — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) November 2, 2017

Carlos Correa just proposed to his girlfriend after the Astros win. Very touching. What if they lost? Does he propose at a Houston IHOP? pic.twitter.com/GdGCxXxC4v — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) November 2, 2017

If Correa didn't use the World Series ring he just won to propose, is it really love? — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 2, 2017

Does Carlos Correa propose if the Astros lose? "Hey, um, here's this big ass rock but I gotta go shower." #WorldSeriesGame7 — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) November 2, 2017

What if the Astros lost? Was Correa not going to propose? Where was the ring all night? Hate the stadium proposal. Sorry. — Evan Cohen (@EvCoRadio) November 2, 2017

Ouch.

Anyway, congratulations to the Correas on their special night.