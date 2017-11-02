Carlos Correa proposed after winning World Series and the internet has questions
The Astros shortstop got two rings in one night and the internet did what the internet does
On Wednesday night, the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series. As a result, the Astros claimed the first title in franchise history.
Afterward, shortstop Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend, thus adding two milestone rings to his name in, oh, about 10 minutes' time:
Predictably, Twitter had some questions about Correa's timing, as well as his Plan B -- you know, in case the Astros had lost. Here's a few of our favorite offerings from the night:
Ouch.
Anyway, congratulations to the Correas on their special night.
