Carlos Correa proposed after winning World Series and the internet has questions

The Astros shortstop got two rings in one night and the internet did what the internet does

On Wednesday night, the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series. As a result, the Astros claimed the first title in franchise history.

Afterward, shortstop Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend, thus adding two milestone rings to his name in, oh, about 10 minutes' time:

Predictably, Twitter had some questions about Correa's timing, as well as his Plan B -- you know, in case the Astros had lost. Here's a few of our favorite offerings from the night:

Ouch.

Anyway, congratulations to the Correas on their special night.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Astros World Series Champs Gear