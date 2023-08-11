The Boston Red Sox will welcome their erstwhile ace back Friday night as they continue their postseason push. Lefty Chris Sale was activated off the 60-day injured list, the team announced, and he will start Friday night's series opener against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Sale has been sidelined with a shoulder issue since June 1.

"We've been waiting for this day," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told the Boston Globe about Sale's return earlier this week. "He's been around us and he feels good."

Sale, 34, made 11 starts before landing on the injured list and pitched to a 4.58 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 59 innings. He was at his best immediately prior to the injury, allowed just four runs and 13 baserunners in 20 innings in his final three starts before leaving his June 1 outing with the shoulder issue. Various injuries have limited Sale to just 22 starts since 2020.

Red Sox starters enter play Friday ranked 21st in ERA (4.62) and 24th in WAR (5.5). They have regularly used bullpen games during Sale's absence and will still need to do so even with the former ace's return. Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and James Paxton are their only other full-time starters with Nick Pivetta bouncing between the rotation and bullpen.

Sale struck out 10 and threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings in two Triple-A rehab starts prior to being activated Friday. He is in the fourth year of a five-year, $145 million contract. Lefty Brandon Walter was sent down to clear a roster spot for Sale.

Despite a patchwork rotation, the Red Sox are 60-55 and only four games out of a wild-card spot. They have had a very streaky season -- Boston is 4-8 in their last 12 games and that comes immediately after a 16-5 stretch.