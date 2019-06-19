College World Series 2019: Schedule, start times, bracket, matchups heading into Wednesday tripleheader

The 2019 College World Series began on Saturday, June 15 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. What began as a 64-team tournament has been reduced to eight teams through two previous rounds of play: the regionals -- in which teams were sorted into 16 four-team groups playing a round-robin format -- and then the super regionals, where the 16 winners of the regionals were paired up into eight best-of-three sets. For the next round, the teams will be separated into a pair of four-team groups, wherein play will be conducted under double-elimination style rules. The winners will then square off in a best-of-three set (beginning on Monday, June 24) to determine who is the 2019 NCAA champion.

Below you'll be able to find all the pertinent information for the tournament, ranging from the teams in the field to the tournament schedule. For a printable version of the tournament bracket, click here. Consider this your one-stop shop for the 2019 College World Series.

Let's begin by naming the eight teams involved and providing their rankings -- note that the teams were seeded prior to the start of the round-of-64: No. 2 Vanderbilt, No. 3 Mississippi State, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 8 Texas Tech, Louisville, Florida State, Auburn, Michigan.

If you're wanting one major storyline to watch, it's that Florida State's coach Mike Martin is retiring at the conclusion of their season. He's the all-time NCAA leader in wins, having managed FSU to more than 2,000 since taking over in 1980. Martin has coached at FSU in some capacity or another since 1975, making this the end of an era. Coincidentally, the one thing Martin's FSU teams haven't done is win a national title. Perhaps his club will find a way to give him that distinction as a retirement gift?

Let's move on to the schedule -- do remember that we'll be updating this part daily to reflect the games' results.

Tournament schedule

Saturday, June 15

• Game 1: Michigan 5, Texas Tech 3

• Game 2: Florida State 1, Arkansas 0

Sunday, June 16

• Game 3: Vanderbilt 3, Louisville 1

• Game 4: Mississippi State 5, Auburn 4

Monday, June 17

• Game 5: Texas Tech 5, Arkansas 4 (Arkansas eliminated)

• Game 6: Michigan 2, Florida State 0

Wednesday, June 19

• Game 7: Louisville vs. Auburn, 12 p.m. ET (elimination game)

• Game 8: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State, TBA

• Game 9: Texas Tech vs. Florida State, 7 p.m. ET (elimination game)

Thursday, June 20

• Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m. ET (elimination game)

Friday, June 21

• Game 11: Michigan vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m. ET

• Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 22

• Game 13 (if necessary): Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 2 p.m. ET

• Game 14 (if necessary): Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 7 p.m. ET

College World Series finals schedule

Monday, June 24

• College World Series finals, Game 1. 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 25

• College World Series finals, Game 2. 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 26

• College World Series finals, Game 3 (if necessary). 7 p.m. ET

You can find more details about the College World Series matchups here.