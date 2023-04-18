The Milwaukee Brewers are dealing with yet another injury to their vaunted starting rotation. Former NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes exited Monday night's game with the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park (GameTracker) with an injury in the sixth inning. He grabbed at his chest, specifically his left pectoral.

Here is Burnes leaving the game. He called for the trainer immediately after getting Julio Rodríguez to fly out to center field. The team has not yet announced an update on Burnes' status.

It looks as though Brewers manager Craig Counsell did not even give Burnes the option of throwing test pitches in an effort to remain in the game. He pulled the plug on his ace right away. For what it's worth, television cameras showed Burnes in the dugout after the inning, and he did not appear to be in serious discomfort.

Milwaukee is already without co-ace Brandon Woodruff, who is shut down with a shoulder injury without a firm timetable for his return. Left-hander Aaron Ashby could miss the rest of the season following shoulder surgery, and righty Adrian Houser is currently sidelined with a groin injury. Burnes and Woodruff are the club's most reliable source of innings.

Needless to say, losing Burnes for any length of time would be devastating. He is one of the best pitchers in the sport, and the Brewers are already pushing the limits of their rotation depth. They have used seven different starters through 17 team games, second most in baseball behind the Tampa Bay Rays (eight thanks to several openers).

Burnes, 28, allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings before exiting Monday's game. He has stumbled out of the gate early and has a 4.76 ERA in four starts and 22 2/3 innings.

The Brewers entered play Monday in first place in the NL Central with an 11-5 record and a plus-28 run differential.