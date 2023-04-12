The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-handed starter Brandon Woodruff on the injured list on Tuesday because of shoulder inflammation. The Brewers recalled righty Janson Junk from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move. Woodruff had been scheduled to start Milwaukee's game on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Junk seems likely to get the nod instead.

Woodruff, 30, "wasn't recovering as he hoped from his last start," according to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. As a result, the Brewers decided to err on the side of caution and park him for what they hope will be a minimal stay on the injured list. It's worth noting his stint was backdated to April 8. (Teams are allowed to retroactively apply an IL stint by up to three days, provided the player has not appeared in a game during that period.)

Woodruff has made two starts this season to date, both against division foes, the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. He has compiled a 0.79 ERA (576 ERA+) and a 4.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 11 innings.

The Brewers were already without three starting options prior to deactivating Woodruff, in lefty Aaron Ashby (shoulder surgery) and right-handers Adrian Houser (groin) and Jason Alexander (shoulder inflammation).

Junk, 27, was acquired over the offseason in a minor trade with the Los Angeles Angels. He's made seven career big-league appearances to date, six of them starts. Overall, he's amassed a 4.74 ERA (93 ERA+) and a 4.20 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He's made two appearances with Nashville thus far this year, recording a 0.90 ERA and a 2.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 10 frames.

The Brewers will wrap up their series with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Afterward, they'll head to the west coast to take on the San Diego Padres in a four-game set.